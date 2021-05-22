RCPD works to help Flint Hills Breadbasket

MANHATTAN, Kan. (Little Apple Post) - Riley County police continue to collect food items in their front lobby during the month of May for the Flint Hills Breadbasket’s 2021 Project Manhattan food drive.

RCPD said since the onset of the COVID pandemic, the Breadbasket reports a 10% increase in monthly food services. In addition to providing individuals and families with food assistance, the Breadbasket also provides nutritious snacks to vulnerable school youth, delivers healthy food items to low-income, senior apartment buildings and assists family to with special holiday meals (Thanksgiving & Christmas).

RCPD will be collecting public donations until May 31st.

