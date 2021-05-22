Police investigating shooting after victim arrives at hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating a shooting after an individual showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound around 9 p.m. Friday night.

The extent of the person’s injuries aren’t yet known, but they’re not believed to be life-threatening.

The exact location of the shooting is unknown, but Shawnee Co. Dispatch confirmed that officers were sent to an area near SE 15th and Quincy St.

13 NEWS is at the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

