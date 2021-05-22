Plaza West area wide planning study to begin

MANHATTAN, Kan. (Little Apple Post) - Manhattan officials have announced that Stantec, in partnership with the Flint Hills Regional Council and the City, is embarking on a four-month planning study for an area at the southwest corner of the intersection of Anderson Ave. and Seth Child Road.

As the study is underway, community feedback is sought.

You can attend a community open house at Plaza West near the entrance to the Car Museum on May 27th from 4:30 to 7 p.m. There will be activities to share more about the project and collect input from the community on how that area may evolve in the future.

