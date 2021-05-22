Advertisement

More Scattered Rain Sunday Afternoon

Moments of Sun in Between
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hit or miss was the weather story today, especially for our northwestern counties. Places farther east saw somewhat continuous light rain showers throughout the day today with accumulations not amounting to much. Tonight we’ll hit about 64 degrees for our low with southerly winds between 5-10 mph overnight. Skies should be partly cloudy overnight tonight too.

Tonight: Low near 64. South winds 5-10 mph. Showers ending, mostly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow: High near 79. South winds 10-15 mph. Isolated rain. Mostly cloudy skies.

Highs break 80 on Monday for many in Northeast Kansas with southerly winds between 10-15 mph with scattered rain showers likely again. You may see some sun on Monday though when it is not raining. Monday night will be in the middle to upper 60s.

80s still on Tuesday with a slight chance for seeing some rain and possibly isolated thunderstorms during the day with southwesterly winds still between 10-15 mph. Partly cloudy conditions are expected with those scattered rain chances.

We could see more storm development on Wednesday and Thursday. An area of low pressure will form in Eastern Colorado and will provide for chances to see possible severe weather on Wednesday night. Right now though, it is looking like the highest chances for storms will be north of I-70 into parts of Nebraska. Wednesday during the day should be partly cloudy with a slight chance for some rain and thunderstorms Wednesday evening and highs in the lower 80s.

Winds will become north on Friday behind a cold front. This will cool our highs down to the upper 70s on Friday with rain and possibly thunderstorms Friday night.

8-Day Forecast
8-Day Forecast(WIBW)

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka urges residents to avoid contact with Shunga Creek
A report from the Kansas Association of School Boards says North Lyon County Elementary School...
USD 253 rescinds contract offer for assistant principal after student was harrassed for being lesbian on school bus
2 West Virginia Magistrates have been indicted on several charges including wire fraud.
Charity founder ordered to repay thousands for using funds for Wounded Vets on himself
Three people were taken to a Topeka hospital with serious injuries after a semi-trailer and...
Two Topeka residents taken to hospital after crash on I-70 in Douglas County
David Garcia, an inmate in the Ellsworth Correctional Facility, died on May 20, 2021.
Kansas inmate serving nearly 30 year sentence dies at Ellsworth Correctional Facility

Latest News

Rain Showers Today
Scattered Rain and Thunderstorms For Saturday
Scattered rain possible this weekend
Weekend forecast: Hit and miss showers/t-storms possible
Scattered rain possible this weekend
Scattered rain possible this weekend
First Alert Isolated Showers
Friday forecast: Hit and miss showers/t-storms possible