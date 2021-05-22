More Scattered Rain Sunday Afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hit or miss was the weather story today, especially for our northwestern counties. Places farther east saw somewhat continuous light rain showers throughout the day today with accumulations not amounting to much. Tonight we’ll hit about 64 degrees for our low with southerly winds between 5-10 mph overnight. Skies should be partly cloudy overnight tonight too.

Tonight: Low near 64. South winds 5-10 mph. Showers ending, mostly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow: High near 79. South winds 10-15 mph. Isolated rain. Mostly cloudy skies.

Highs break 80 on Monday for many in Northeast Kansas with southerly winds between 10-15 mph with scattered rain showers likely again. You may see some sun on Monday though when it is not raining. Monday night will be in the middle to upper 60s.

80s still on Tuesday with a slight chance for seeing some rain and possibly isolated thunderstorms during the day with southwesterly winds still between 10-15 mph. Partly cloudy conditions are expected with those scattered rain chances.

We could see more storm development on Wednesday and Thursday. An area of low pressure will form in Eastern Colorado and will provide for chances to see possible severe weather on Wednesday night. Right now though, it is looking like the highest chances for storms will be north of I-70 into parts of Nebraska. Wednesday during the day should be partly cloudy with a slight chance for some rain and thunderstorms Wednesday evening and highs in the lower 80s.

Winds will become north on Friday behind a cold front. This will cool our highs down to the upper 70s on Friday with rain and possibly thunderstorms Friday night.

