MCAC holds superhero golf tournament

MCAC holds its annual golf tournament on Saturday, May 22, 2021. (Deb Ratliff)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some of the 13 NEWS crew had a super time at the Marshall Co. Arts Cooperative’s golf tournament on Saturday morning.

The Marshall County Arts Cooperative held its annual golf tournament on Saturday morning and 13 NEWS’ Chris Fisher and Victoria Cassell were on the scene.

13 NEWS' Chris Fisher (left) and Victoria Cassell (right) compete in MCAC's annual golf...
13 NEWS' Chris Fisher (left) and Victoria Cassell (right) compete in MCAC's annual golf tournament on Saturday, May 22, 2021.(Deb Ratliff)

The Cooperative held the tournament at the Marysville Country Club with a superhero theme and costume contest. It also had a putting contest and hole prizes as well as several artistic touches and live music all day. Breakfast and lunch were provided to guests.

The tournament ended with an auction of four tables to MCAC’s August musical revue fundraiser, “One More Time For One Night Only.”

