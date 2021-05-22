Local teachers win State Treasurer’s Teacher Appreciation Week $15,000 giveaway

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some local teachers won part of the State Treasurer’s Teacher Appreciation Week $15,000 giveaway.

Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers says he has announced the winners of the Teacher Appreciation Week giveaway, and some local names made the list. He said the office awarded 15 awards of $1,000 to teachers across the state out of 4,585 nominations.

“Teachers deserve to be thanked and celebrated every year, but this year -- after facing isolation, technological shortcomings, and a shared exhaustion -- we wanted to do something more to show our appreciation,” said Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers. “Teachers at all levels and in all roles worked tirelessly and consistently in supporting their students, and this was the best way we knew how to give back to them.”

Rogers said awardees are as follows:

· Deborah Wurfel, Ottawa High School

· Regan Jones, Shawnee Heights High school

· Lynne Justice, Christ the King Elementary School

· Amy Alfrey, Linn Elementary School

Debra Evans, Fredonia Junior High School

Megan Daniels, Timber Sage Elementary School

Patricia Winkler, Hocker Grove Elementary School

Lolita Repp, Haysville Middle School

Jill Frye, Maize South Middle School

Tanya Hite, Abilene Middle School

Mandi Mitchell, MacArthur Middle School

Scott Taylor, Goessel USD 411

Heather Meyer, Trinity Lutheran School

Cindy Tracy, Wellington Middle School

Lori Landwehr, Linwood Elementary School

