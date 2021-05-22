Local teachers win State Treasurer’s Teacher Appreciation Week $15,000 giveaway
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some local teachers won part of the State Treasurer’s Teacher Appreciation Week $15,000 giveaway.
Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers says he has announced the winners of the Teacher Appreciation Week giveaway, and some local names made the list. He said the office awarded 15 awards of $1,000 to teachers across the state out of 4,585 nominations.
“Teachers deserve to be thanked and celebrated every year, but this year -- after facing isolation, technological shortcomings, and a shared exhaustion -- we wanted to do something more to show our appreciation,” said Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers. “Teachers at all levels and in all roles worked tirelessly and consistently in supporting their students, and this was the best way we knew how to give back to them.”
Rogers said awardees are as follows:
- · Deborah Wurfel, Ottawa High School
- · Regan Jones, Shawnee Heights High school
- · Lynne Justice, Christ the King Elementary School
- · Amy Alfrey, Linn Elementary School
- Debra Evans, Fredonia Junior High School
- Megan Daniels, Timber Sage Elementary School
- Patricia Winkler, Hocker Grove Elementary School
- Lolita Repp, Haysville Middle School
- Jill Frye, Maize South Middle School
- Tanya Hite, Abilene Middle School
- Mandi Mitchell, MacArthur Middle School
- Scott Taylor, Goessel USD 411
- Heather Meyer, Trinity Lutheran School
- Cindy Tracy, Wellington Middle School
- Lori Landwehr, Linwood Elementary School
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.