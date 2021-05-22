Advertisement

Happy Basset welcomes happy hounds to new dog park

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Bassets weren’t the only happy hounds at a South Topeka brewery Friday.

Happy Basset Brewery held a celebration for their new dog park. The brewery now has a whole area outside fenced off for pups to play in. Bands, food trucks, and a special new brew all made an appearance.

Co-owner Marne Craver said it was an occasion worth celebrating.

“We’ve been trying to open this larger location with the outdoor space for about a year now,” Craver said. “We opened pretty softly last May, and now we’re fully open.”

Even more bands and food trucks will be there all day for Saturday’s celebration. Sunday will see a collection events as well, through 4 p.m.

They ask your furry friends be vaccinated and well-socialized, since leashes are off in the park. Happy Basset Barrel House is on SW 49th, just west of Topeka Blvd.

