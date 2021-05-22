Gary Woodland tied for 7th at the PGA Championship after third round

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After the third round of the PGA Championship, pro golfer Gary Woodland stayed put on the leader board.

Woodland now stands tied for 7th place on the event. He ended the second round tied for 7th.

It was an up and down round for the Topeka-native. He logged three double bogeys in the final. That was offset by six holes Woodland birdied. He finished at even par at the end of the third round.

Phil Mickelson is leading the tournament heading into the championship round. He stands at 7-under.

Woodland tees off at 2:10 p.m. in the final round of the PGA Championship Sunday, May 23.

