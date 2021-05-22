Advertisement

Flood damage extensive in small Kansas town of Natoma

Massive cleanup effort follows flooding in Natoma
By Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — More than half of the homes in the small north-central Kansas town of Natoma were damaged by flash flooding during last weekend’s heavy rains, according to a preliminary estimate.

The town of about 350 residents has about 250 homes, Mayor Rick Dunlap said. About 120 homes had moderate to severe damage and another 15 are probably a total loss.

About 22 businesses also had water damage, and one is possibly a total loss, the Wichita Eagle reported.

“It’s extensive,” he said. “People have lost their homes.”

Heavy rain caused Paradise Creek to flood on May 16. While the creek level has since dropped, some people still have flooded basements.

The mayor said most residents are now dealing with cleanup. The hardest-hit areas were those closest to the creek, which runs through the southern part of town.

Water levels reached as high as 2 feet in some homes, said Chris Rhodes, emergency preparedness director for Osborne County.

Only two people in the town have flood insurance, Dunlap said.

