Combat Air Museum hosts 27th annual Celebrity Pancake Feed

13 Sports Director Marleah Campbell (standing, in red) serves up breakfast to guests of the Combat Air Museum's 27th Annual Celebrity Pancake Feed.(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Combat Air Museum served up the most important meal of the day at their annual pancake feed Saturday.

Guests could eat all the pancakes and sausages they wanted served up to them by local “celebrity” servers, including 13 Sports Director Marleah Campbell!

She was also joined by other local celebrities including Shawnee County Commissioner Kevin Cook and Visit Topeka President Sean Dixon.

The money raised goes to the museum’s general fund to help them with expenses any other business may have.

Gene Howerter, the museum’s Chair of the Board of Directors said he’s happy to offer people a chance to enjoy an event as more things reopen.

“It’s just a good chance for people to get out and talk to their neighbors and friends and get out of the house there’s a lot of camaraderie in the hanger and that really delights me,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

