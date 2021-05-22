Chief Judge Steve Johnson of 20th Judicial District to sit with Kansas High Court

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Chief Judge Steve Johnson will hear the appeals in a Shawnee Co. murder case with the Kansas Supreme Court on May 28.

Kansas Courts says 20th Judicial District Chief Judge Steve Johnson will sit with the Kansas Supreme Court to hear and help decide one case on its May 28 docket, which will be held via videoconference.

“The Supreme Court looks forward to Chief Judge Johnson hearing this case with us. He will read the case materials, prepare for oral argument, and deliberate with the court on its decision,” said Chief Justice Marla Luckert. “We thank him for helping us, especially because we know he already has a significant caseload in his judicial district to handle.”

According to the Court, Johnson was appointed chief judge of the 20th Judicial District in January of 2021. It said the district includes Barton, Ellsworth, Rice, Russell and Stafford counties.

“I appreciate this opportunity and honor to serve with the Supreme Court in this small way. I am sure it will be an enriching experience that will give me valuable insight to use in my district judge position. I don’t believe you can really understand a process until you have had the opportunity to participate in it,” he said.

The Court said Johnson grew up in Gove Co., earned degrees from Healy High School, Fort Hays State University and Washburn University School of Law. It said he was in private practice in Great Bend from 1985 to 2012 when he was elected as a district judge.

According to the Court, Johnson will join justices at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 28, to hear arguments in the case of Appeal No. 121,866: State of Kansas v. Luqman Yusuf Keys. It said the case from Shawnee County started when Keys arranged to purchase marijuana from Cole Gilbert. It said Arden King, was Gilbert’s friend and Keys’ acquaintance, was present for the planned transaction. Keys brought the only gun to the meeting and while in Gilbert’s apartment, shot King once in the chest and killed him.

The Court said at his first trial, the jury acquitted Keys of burglary and hung on felony murder and robbery. It said a second jury convicted Keys of both felony murder and aggravated robbery. The court sentenced him to a hard-25 life sentence for felony murder and consecutive and concurrent sentences for aggravated robbery and criminal possession of a firearm.

According to the Court, Johnson and the Supreme Court will hear an appeal, which includes the following:

The second superseding indictment was fatally defective and denied Keys due process and notice

The district court made a mistake in denying Keys’ motion to dismiss, violating his equal protection rights

The district court violated Keys’ right to confrontation

The district court’s mistakes about jury instructions on self-defense violated Keys’ state and federal constitutional rights

The combined mistakes of the district court denied Keys a fair trial

To watch a live stream of the proceedings, click HERE.

