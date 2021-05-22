Advertisement

Central National Bank honored with Home Possible Rise Award

Monica McCallister, Vice President & Mortgage Origination Department Manager
Monica McCallister, Vice President & Mortgage Origination Department Manager(JC Post)
By JC Post
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Junction City, Kansas. Central National Bank has been named a 2021 Home Possible RISE Award® winner by Freddie Mac. The annual program, RISE (Recognizing Individuals for Sustained Excellence), salutes Freddie Mac’s top clients across multiple categories for excellence with the Home Possible® mortgage – Freddie Mac’s affordable lending solution for very low- to low-income homebuyers.

Central National Bank earned the Home Possible RISE Award in the Greatest Volume category for a community bank. This recognition was given to the top three community banks out of 600 total sellers/servicers in the nation.

“It is truly an honor to have received the prestigious Home Possible RISE Award for our work to help people in Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri, Colorado, Iowa and South Dakota enjoy the benefits of homeownership,” said Monica McCallister, Mortgage Origination Manager. “Our lenders find such joy in seeing the smile on a homeowner’s face and knowing they made a difference. And it’s fitting that the Home Possible program itself speaks to the mission of our bank; being dedicated to providing products and services that make our customers and the communities we live in, successful.”

In 2020, Central National Bank made homeownership possible for more than 140 families in the Midwest through the Home Possible mortgage. The Home Possible RISE Awards combined volume from national Home Possible and Home Possible Advantage mortgage options. Lenders must be active Freddie Mac Seller/Servicers, and correspondent lenders and brokers must originate through those Seller/Servicers. Freddie Mac reviewed 2020 data and awarded the top organizations among several categories.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka urges residents to avoid contact with Shunga Creek
A report from the Kansas Association of School Boards says North Lyon County Elementary School...
USD 253 rescinds contract offer for assistant principal after student was harrassed for being lesbian on school bus
2 West Virginia Magistrates have been indicted on several charges including wire fraud.
Charity founder ordered to repay thousands for using funds for Wounded Vets on himself
Three people were taken to a Topeka hospital with serious injuries after a semi-trailer and...
Two Topeka residents taken to hospital after crash on I-70 in Douglas County
Crews responded to a car fire early Friday near a residence in the 7100 block of S.W. 61st,...
Crews respond to car fire early Friday southwest of Topeka

Latest News

13 Sports Director Marleah Campbell (standing, in red) serves up breakfast to guests of the...
Combat Air Museum hosts 27th annual Celebrity Pancake Feed
T-Rell (standing at left) talks to the crowd waiting for free kids sneakers on Saturday, May...
Artist T-Rell hosts sneaker giveaway at Evergy Plaza
Though the “Run for the Wall” cross-country motorcycle ride has been canceled this year because...
Remember Our Fallen ride to stop in Junction City Sunday evening
Massive cleanup effort follows flooding in Natoma
Flood damage extensive in small Kansas town of Natoma