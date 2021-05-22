Central National Bank honored with Home Possible Rise Award

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Junction City, Kansas. Central National Bank has been named a 2021 Home Possible RISE Award® winner by Freddie Mac. The annual program, RISE (Recognizing Individuals for Sustained Excellence), salutes Freddie Mac’s top clients across multiple categories for excellence with the Home Possible® mortgage – Freddie Mac’s affordable lending solution for very low- to low-income homebuyers.

Central National Bank earned the Home Possible RISE Award in the Greatest Volume category for a community bank. This recognition was given to the top three community banks out of 600 total sellers/servicers in the nation.

“It is truly an honor to have received the prestigious Home Possible RISE Award for our work to help people in Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri, Colorado, Iowa and South Dakota enjoy the benefits of homeownership,” said Monica McCallister, Mortgage Origination Manager. “Our lenders find such joy in seeing the smile on a homeowner’s face and knowing they made a difference. And it’s fitting that the Home Possible program itself speaks to the mission of our bank; being dedicated to providing products and services that make our customers and the communities we live in, successful.”

In 2020, Central National Bank made homeownership possible for more than 140 families in the Midwest through the Home Possible mortgage. The Home Possible RISE Awards combined volume from national Home Possible and Home Possible Advantage mortgage options. Lenders must be active Freddie Mac Seller/Servicers, and correspondent lenders and brokers must originate through those Seller/Servicers. Freddie Mac reviewed 2020 data and awarded the top organizations among several categories.

