Capital City welcomes Friday fight night

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friday was a night for martial arts in the Capital City.

Lion Fight 66 saw five Muay Thai bouts take place at the Capitol Plaza Hotel, headed by a match between world and north american champion Steve “Put Em To Sleep” Walker and title challenger Devorius Tubbs. One of the undercard fights featured Cody Carrillo, a fighter out of Wichita.

Never Surrender Promotions also put on bouts in bare-knuckle boxing and kickboxing.

“Bareknuckle is new to Kansas,” Sherri Kleinbeck, Never Surrender MMA Co-owner, said. “It’s only been legalized in Kansas for the last couple of years. So, it’s just getting started, it’s a new event. Muay Thai is also finding it’s ground in Kansas.”

Never Surrender MMA is a veteran-run not-for-profit promotions company. They have a gym in Abilene, Kansas.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.