Advertisement

Capital City welcomes Friday fight night

Lion Fight 66 was part of the fight night put on at the Capitol Plaza Hotel by Never Surrender...
Lion Fight 66 was part of the fight night put on at the Capitol Plaza Hotel by Never Surrender MMA.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friday was a night for martial arts in the Capital City.

Lion Fight 66 saw five Muay Thai bouts take place at the Capitol Plaza Hotel, headed by a match between world and north american champion Steve “Put Em To Sleep” Walker and title challenger Devorius Tubbs. One of the undercard fights featured Cody Carrillo, a fighter out of Wichita.

Never Surrender Promotions also put on bouts in bare-knuckle boxing and kickboxing.

“Bareknuckle is new to Kansas,” Sherri Kleinbeck, Never Surrender MMA Co-owner, said. “It’s only been legalized in Kansas for the last couple of years. So, it’s just getting started, it’s a new event. Muay Thai is also finding it’s ground in Kansas.”

Never Surrender MMA is a veteran-run not-for-profit promotions company. They have a gym in Abilene, Kansas.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone who lives nearby these two parks and has surveillance cameras is asked to contact the...
Missing Topeka teen arrested after high speed chase
Gov. Laura Kelly, D-Kansas, speaks with reporters at the Statehouse, May 13, 2021.
Several say they didn’t ask to sign KS Chamber letter to Governor over unemployment benefits
File - USD 437 administrative building on Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Auburn-Washburn, Lawrence Journal-World “disappointed” they were named in letter to Gov. Kelly
Three people were taken to a Topeka hospital with serious injuries after a semi-trailer and...
Two Topeka residents taken to hospital after crash on I-70 in Douglas County
2 West Virginia Magistrates have been indicted on several charges including wire fraud.
Charity founder ordered to repay thousands for using funds for Wounded Vets on himself

Latest News

Relay For Life hosts luminaria event to remember cancer fighters on Washburn campus
Relay For Life hosts luminaria event to remember cancer fighters on Washburn campus
Relay For Life Luminaria Event at Washburn University. (May 21, 2021)
Relay For Life hosts luminaria event to remember cancer fighters on Washburn campus
13 News at 10pm
Jayhawk Pharmacy offers walk- in vaccinations for youths ages 12 and up
13 News at 10pm - clipped version
Happy Basset Barrel House cut the ribbon on a new bark park
Dog Park ribbon cutting ceremony