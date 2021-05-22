Advertisement

Artist T-Rell hosts sneaker giveaway at Evergy Plaza

T-Rell (standing at left) talks to the crowd waiting for free kids sneakers on Saturday, May...
T-Rell (standing at left) talks to the crowd waiting for free kids sneakers on Saturday, May 22, 2021.(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka kids got the chance to score some free sneakers before they kick off their summer memories Saturday.

Musician Terrell Terry also known as “T-Rell” gave away 500 pairs of kids sneakers at Evergy Plaza Saturday morning.

It is the third time the musician has held this event.

Terry, a native of Topeka, said the event was inspired by his own childhood when he could only get one pair of shoes a year.

He also wanted to give families a break from paying for a new pair of shoes as people recover financially from the pandemic.

“I came from these Topeka streets and it’s hard it’s really difficult sometimes when you ain’t got the means for it and I got kids and I had those moments when I was sleeping in cars because I needed to help my kids so I know what’s it like,” he said.

“So you got some free shoes, I know it’s gonna put a smile on your face.”

Mayor Michelle De La Isla awarded Terry with a certificate of recognition for his service to the community.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka urges residents to avoid contact with Shunga Creek
A report from the Kansas Association of School Boards says North Lyon County Elementary School...
USD 253 rescinds contract offer for assistant principal after student was harrassed for being lesbian on school bus
2 West Virginia Magistrates have been indicted on several charges including wire fraud.
Charity founder ordered to repay thousands for using funds for Wounded Vets on himself
Three people were taken to a Topeka hospital with serious injuries after a semi-trailer and...
Two Topeka residents taken to hospital after crash on I-70 in Douglas County
Crews responded to a car fire early Friday near a residence in the 7100 block of S.W. 61st,...
Crews respond to car fire early Friday southwest of Topeka

Latest News

13 Sports Director Marleah Campbell (standing, in red) serves up breakfast to guests of the...
Combat Air Museum hosts 27th annual Celebrity Pancake Feed
Though the “Run for the Wall” cross-country motorcycle ride has been canceled this year because...
Remember Our Fallen ride to stop in Junction City Sunday evening
Monica McCallister, Vice President & Mortgage Origination Department Manager
Central National Bank honored with Home Possible Rise Award
Massive cleanup effort follows flooding in Natoma
Flood damage extensive in small Kansas town of Natoma