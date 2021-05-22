Artist T-Rell hosts sneaker giveaway at Evergy Plaza

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka kids got the chance to score some free sneakers before they kick off their summer memories Saturday.

Musician Terrell Terry also known as “T-Rell” gave away 500 pairs of kids sneakers at Evergy Plaza Saturday morning.

It is the third time the musician has held this event.

Terry, a native of Topeka, said the event was inspired by his own childhood when he could only get one pair of shoes a year.

He also wanted to give families a break from paying for a new pair of shoes as people recover financially from the pandemic.

“I came from these Topeka streets and it’s hard it’s really difficult sometimes when you ain’t got the means for it and I got kids and I had those moments when I was sleeping in cars because I needed to help my kids so I know what’s it like,” he said.

“So you got some free shoes, I know it’s gonna put a smile on your face.”

Mayor Michelle De La Isla awarded Terry with a certificate of recognition for his service to the community.

