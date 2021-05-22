AG Schmidt leads legal brief in support of Fourth of July fireworks at Mount Rushmore

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorney General Derek Schmidt led colleagues in writing a legal brief in support of holding fireworks at Mount Rushmore on July 3, 2021.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says he has told a federal court the Fourth of July fireworks display at Mount Rushmore cannot legally be blocked by a federal agency’s “erratic decision-making” and reversal of prior support.

AG Schmidt said he led a coalition of 17 attorneys general in filing a brief in the U.S. District Court for South Dakota supporting a lawsuit brought by South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem against the U.S. Department of Interior. He said the lawsuit asks the court to block the agency’s decision to deny a permit for fireworks on July 3 over the national monument and instead to order the agency to expedite the issuance of a permit.

“Given the importance of the Fourth of July holiday and the special role of Mount Rushmore as a national monument, amici States have an interest in seeing the fireworks display take place again this year,” Schmidt and the other attorneys general wrote. “But in rejecting South Dakota’s permit, the Department of the Interior offered only the flimsiest of rationales, unsupported by any evidence or reasoned explanation.”

According to Schmidt, in denying the permit earlier in 2021, the Department of Interior raised concerns about crowd sizes at the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the environmental impact the fireworks could have on water quality and fire risk. He said the attorneys general argue that the pandemic was a bigger concern during 2020 before the vaccine, yet the department granted a permit then and found there was no significant adverse environmental effect.

Schmidt said the agency’s position seemed to have flipped and he argues that it appears to be partisan politics.

“States have a right to expect that the Department of the Interior’s permitting decisions will be reasoned and supported by the evidence, particularly when those decisions infringe on our national traditions,” Schmidt and the attorneys general wrote in the brief.

According to the Kansas AG, the coalition writes that fireworks displays have been part of America’s traditional celebration of Independence Day since 1777 and that Mount Rushmore is a powerful symbol.

To read the full brief, click HERE.

