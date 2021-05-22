Advertisement

Abilene named 2021 Best U.S. Small Town

(Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Abilene has been named the Best U.S. Small Town for 2021.

Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau says the town has been named the Best U.S. Small Town in TravelAwaits’ Best of Travel Awards for 2021.

“We’re really excited to receive this recognition,” said Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau director. “Voters from across the country confirmed what residents already know – Abilene is the best small town.”

According to the Bureau, TravelAwaits is an online bloc that features over 100 travel writers dedicated to the traveler 50 and older ready to cross a few items off their bucket list. TravelAwaits said small towns are a great places to explore when getting to know a new region.

The Bureau said this latest recognition joins Abilene’s impressive list of awards, including the following:

  • #2 Best Historic Small Town by USA Today - 2020
  • Coolest Small Town in Kansas by Far and Wide - 2020
  • #8 Best historic Small Town by USA Today - 2019
  • #1 True Western Town of the YEar by TrueWest magazine - 2018
  • Best Weekend Getaway by KANSAS! Magazine - 2018
  • Best Small Towns to Visit by Smithsonian magazine - 2017

“We hope this recognition gives travelers one more reason to visit Abilene during the summer travel season,” Roller Weeks said.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka urges residents to avoid contact with Shunga Creek
A report from the Kansas Association of School Boards says North Lyon County Elementary School...
USD 253 rescinds contract offer for assistant principal after student was harrassed for being lesbian on school bus
2 West Virginia Magistrates have been indicted on several charges including wire fraud.
Charity founder ordered to repay thousands for using funds for Wounded Vets on himself
Three people were taken to a Topeka hospital with serious injuries after a semi-trailer and...
Two Topeka residents taken to hospital after crash on I-70 in Douglas County
David Garcia, an inmate in the Ellsworth Correctional Facility, died on May 20, 2021.
Kansas inmate serving nearly 30 year sentence dies at Ellsworth Correctional Facility

Latest News

13 News at Six, Saturday Edition
Sen. Moran calls on leadership to reopen U.S. Capitol
Local teachers win State Treasurer’s Teacher Appreciation Week $15,000 giveaway
Riley Co., Johnson Co. District Judges to sit with Kansas Supreme Court