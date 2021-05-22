Abilene named 2021 Best U.S. Small Town

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Abilene has been named the Best U.S. Small Town for 2021.

Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau says the town has been named the Best U.S. Small Town in TravelAwaits’ Best of Travel Awards for 2021.

“We’re really excited to receive this recognition,” said Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau director. “Voters from across the country confirmed what residents already know – Abilene is the best small town.”

According to the Bureau, TravelAwaits is an online bloc that features over 100 travel writers dedicated to the traveler 50 and older ready to cross a few items off their bucket list. TravelAwaits said small towns are a great places to explore when getting to know a new region.

The Bureau said this latest recognition joins Abilene’s impressive list of awards, including the following:

#2 Best Historic Small Town by USA Today - 2020

Coolest Small Town in Kansas by Far and Wide - 2020

#8 Best historic Small Town by USA Today - 2019

#1 True Western Town of the YEar by TrueWest magazine - 2018

Best Weekend Getaway by KANSAS! Magazine - 2018

Best Small Towns to Visit by Smithsonian magazine - 2017

“We hope this recognition gives travelers one more reason to visit Abilene during the summer travel season,” Roller Weeks said.

For more information, click HERE.

