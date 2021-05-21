Advertisement

World-renowned guitarist Andy McKee to return to stage for Capper Foundation benefit in hometown

By Melissa Brunner
Published: May. 21, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Internationally acclaimed musician Andy McKee is set to return to the stage.

His first live performance in 14 months will happen in his hometown of Topeka to benefit Capper Foundation. McKee, a finger-style guitarist, said the pandemic has been tough, limiting him to some online lessons.

The concert, 6:30 p.m. June 17, will be held at the Topeka Zoo’s new Kay McFaFarland Japanese Garden. McKee says he enjoys touring gardens when his performances take him to Japan, and he is impressed to have a world-class garden in Topeka.

A limited number of tickets are being sold for $100 each. Get them at www.capper.org.

Watch the video to hear Andy McKee play, and find out what he’s been up.

