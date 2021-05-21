USD 501 keeping mask requirement for rest of school year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The USD 501 school board Thursday night reiterated they will continue to have students and staff wear masks for the rest of the school year.

They said they are continuing to follow CDC guidelines that say school settings should continue to wear them.

Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson said they will discuss after the school year what will be implemented in the future, but for now, the masks stay.

One person did speak during the public comment portion of the meeting that said they want it gone. They argued students have to wear gross masks following sweat-inducing exercise, and that the long-term impact on the youth over a period of time is still unknown.

Members of the board appreciated the comments, and said they are doing what they believe is right to keep kids and adults safe.

