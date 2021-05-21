Advertisement

USD 501 keeping mask requirement for rest of school year

surgical mask
surgical mask(Terri Russell)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The USD 501 school board Thursday night reiterated they will continue to have students and staff wear masks for the rest of the school year.

They said they are continuing to follow CDC guidelines that say school settings should continue to wear them.

Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson said they will discuss after the school year what will be implemented in the future, but for now, the masks stay.

One person did speak during the public comment portion of the meeting that said they want it gone. They argued students have to wear gross masks following sweat-inducing exercise, and that the long-term impact on the youth over a period of time is still unknown.

Members of the board appreciated the comments, and said they are doing what they believe is right to keep kids and adults safe.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Laura Kelly, D-Kansas, speaks with reporters at the Statehouse, May 13, 2021.
Several say they didn’t ask to sign KS Chamber letter to Governor over unemployment benefits
Jon Ewing was arrested and booked into jail in connection with voluntary manslaughter Wednesday...
Affidavit describes Coachlight altercation resulting in woman’s death
A woman reached out to 13 NEWS concerned the provider doing her dental work was closing its...
One patient out $1,400 after Topeka dentist closes office following arrest
Brandon Howard was taken to Salina Regional after his car caught fire on early Wednesday...
Dickinson Co. Sheriff searches for missing woman after vehicle found burning on I-70 exit
Anyone who lives nearby these two parks and has surveillance cameras is asked to contact the...
Missing Topeka teen arrested after high speed chase

Latest News

Pauline South held a career fair for its sixth graders.
Pauline South holds career fair
Shriner Rick Smith says it'll be in their Temple, from 9am till noon on the 22nd.
Topeka Arab Shriners host vital Screening Clinic for our children this Saturday
Gary Woodland watches his tee shot on the seventh hole during the fourth round of the Wells...
Topeka’s Woodland tied for eighth after PGA Championship Round 1
More than 400 Riley Co. are youth receive COVID-19 vaccine
More than 400 Riley Co. area youth receive 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine