Two Topeka residents taken to hospital after crash on I-70 in Douglas County

Three people were taken to a Topeka hospital with serious injuries after a semi-trailer and tractor pulling a hay grinder collided on US-59 highway about 2 miles southwest of Oskaloosa, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman and child from Topeka were taken to a Lawrence hospital after a two-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon on Interstate 70 on the Kansas Turnpike in Douglas County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 4:10 p.m. Thursday on eastbound I-70, near the East Lawrence exit.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling east on I-70 when the driver lost control and the vehicle struck the side of an eastbound 2013 Volvo TK.

The patrol said the Chevrolet then rolled into the guardrail.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Megan Murray, 32, and a passenger, Kayleigh Ulmer, 6, both of Topeka, were taken to Lawrence Memorial Hospital for treatment of what were described as minor injuries. The patrol said both were wearing their seat belts.

The driver of the Volvo, Jose Arguetapineda, 55, of Mendota, Calif., was reported uninjured. The patrol said Arguetapineda was wearing his seat belt.

