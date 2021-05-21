Two recent Manhattan fires ruled accidental

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two recent fires in Manhattan have been ruled accidental by Manhattan Fire Department investigators.

The Manhattan Fire Department says investigators have found the cause of two recent fires in the city. It said the first happened on Saturday evening, May 15, at the apartments at 1200 Yuma St. and was found to be accidental and caused by an electrical overload of a multi-plug outlet.

According to MFD, the second happened early Sunday morning, March 28, at the Taco Johns at 214 Leavenworth St. and has also been ruled accidental. It said investigators found the fire started by self-heating cooking oil on soiled towels in the storage area of the building and confirmed it when video evidence was recovered from the scene.

