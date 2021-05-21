TPD: Wed. shooting was accidentally self-inflicted

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has determined that a Wednesday morning shooting in the Oakland neighborhood was an accidental self-inflicted incident.

Around 7 am, TPD officers responded to the 600 block of NE Grattan St. on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man suffering a gunshot wound to the foot. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else is believed to have been involved in the incident.

