Topeka’s Woodland tied for eighth after PGA Championship Round 1

Kiwah Island, S.C. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Gary Woodland is in the mix after Round 1 of the 2021 PGA Championship.

The former Washburn Ichabod and Kansas Jayhawk sits in an eight-way tie for eighth in Kiwah Island, South Carolina at 2-under.

Canada’s Corey Conners sits atop the leaderboard at 5-under. He’s chased by a six-way tie for second, all at 2-under.

Woodland tees off in Round 2 at 7:11 a.m. CT Friday. Coverage begins on ESPN+ at 7:00 a.m., with ESPN taking over at 1:00 p.m. for the remainder of the day.

.@GaryWoodland was THIS close to an ace on the 14th hole. 🤯pic.twitter.com/xqAs8roFzt — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) May 20, 2021

