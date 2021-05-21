Advertisement

Topeka’s Woodland tied for eighth after PGA Championship Round 1

Gary Woodland watches his tee shot on the seventh hole during the fourth round of the Wells...
Gary Woodland watches his tee shot on the seventh hole during the fourth round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow on Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(Jacob Kupferman | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Kiwah Island, S.C. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Gary Woodland is in the mix after Round 1 of the 2021 PGA Championship.

The former Washburn Ichabod and Kansas Jayhawk sits in an eight-way tie for eighth in Kiwah Island, South Carolina at 2-under.

Canada’s Corey Conners sits atop the leaderboard at 5-under. He’s chased by a six-way tie for second, all at 2-under.

Woodland tees off in Round 2 at 7:11 a.m. CT Friday. Coverage begins on ESPN+ at 7:00 a.m., with ESPN taking over at 1:00 p.m. for the remainder of the day.

