Topeka urges residents to avoid contact with Shunga Creek

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans have been warned to avoid contact with the Shunga Creek.

The City of Topeka is advising residents to avoid contact with the Shunga Creek starting at SW Shunga Dr. and Washburn Ave. until further notice due to a localized sanitary sewer overflow. IT said infrastructure has struggled with the amount of water from recent rain and saturated soils contributing to flows in the sewer system. The extra stormwater combined with sanitary flows caused areas of the system to overflow into the nearby creek.

As a precaution, the City said residents should avoid contact with the creek and keep pets out of the stream. It said staff will continue to monitor the situation and provide notify residents when the advisory is lifted.

According to the City, this does not affect tap water.

The City said it has contacted the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

