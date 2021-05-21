Advertisement

Topeka Public Schools hoping for a settlement with a gas company after spiked Feb. gas bill

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The district has a plan after seeing their gas bill’s unit price be normal in January and March, but not in February following the extreme cold temperatures.

Here’s what they’re facing -- in January, the price per unit of gas was $2.81. March, it was $3.32. With a spike in February -- when the state experienced that extreme cold, it shot up to $17.88.

The USD 501 board of education was given a summary of their charges for gas usage last week showing their usage in MMBTU price (meaning the rate of one thousand thousand British thermal units.)

Topeka Public Schools gas bill skyrocketed following the freezing cold storm in February and now it has to pay $512,000 for the month.

The District’s Director of Fiscal Services Gary E. Menke said the consumption of gas though, was not higher.

“Our much larger February bill was due to the rate so you can see that at $17.88. Of MMBTU.”

The district belongs to the natural gas buying consortium, Kansas Joint Utilities Management Program, also known as KJUMP, that was administered by the Kansas Association of School Boards. KASB has engaged Smithyman & Zakoura, chartered to represent KJUMP members in matters related to natural gas pricing following the freezing cold storm according to the school board’s agenda minutes for the Thursday night meeting.

On May 12th -- the district received access to its January, February, and March 2021 natural gas invoices.

“In the winter months, it’s supply and demand, but here comes February we all know we had the winter storm “Uri” it actually has a name and we were in the freezer for a while,” he said.

According to Menke, KASB and KJUMP say it’s close to a settlement agreement with the gas company, Symmetry.

“I’m not involved with the legal team with the Kansas Association of School Boards but I can relay what that group is telling administrators is that they are getting really close to a settlement and their legal counsel is recommending that,” he said.

The board unanimously approved Thursday night the reduced February 2021 gas charges will be paid from the contingency reserve fund if a settlement is reached. The district’s February 2021 gas bill would be reduced by 44% (around $204,000)

“We will hold onto our $512,000 bill -- I’m going to frame that, put it in my office, but we’ll hold onto that until we get final resolution from KASB and KJUMP on any settlement,” he said.

Menke also said they will pay the January and March bills because they are normal prices.

The board also said at the meeting they will enforce a mask requirement for the rest of the school year. For the story, you can click here.

