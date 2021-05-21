To mask or not to mask? A look at questions over new CDC guidance

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Centers for Disease Control says people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear masks or social distance in most instances.

It’s the cautions they issued along with the guidance that are causing confusion.

“It’s not intended to be a free for all,” explained Dr. Clifton Jones, an infectious disease specialist and vice president at Stormont Vail in Topeka.

Dr. Jones says, for healthy people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, whether to wear a mask when running errands or at social events boils down to personal choice. But new CDC guidelines do serve up food for thought. They still recommend wearing masks in health care settings.

Dr. Jones says there’s good reason for that.

“There’s no way to know in individual interactions you have with people whether that person has received the vaccine or not. For the protection of the most frail individuals, the individuals with the most significant and underlying health problems who will likely be those who are hospitalized, we still need to provide that protection,” he said.

Dr. Jones says, while the vaccines are highly effective in healthy adults, research is showing they may be less so in people with chronic health problems or who are immuno-compromised. He says those groups should continue masking up in certain situations.

“If you’re in circumstances where you cannot keep adequate distancing; if you’re around people you don’t know; if you’re in public places where you’d be at higher risk of exposure,” Dr. Jones said of when those high-risk groups may want to wear masks.

What about crowds? As places like sports stadiums return to full capacity, Dr. Jones says keep in mind that unvaccinated people still are advised to wear masks, so the guidance relies on the honor system.

“People who are healthy, who have received and completed the vaccine series, can have confidence that they’re protected,” he said. “But it’s still the concept that half of those people likely have not received the vaccine and are vulnerable.”

The same thinking is why masks also remain a requirement on airplanes and other public transportation.

“It’s close proximity to individuals and impossibility to maintain safe distance,” Dr. Jones said.

A blanket policy, he says, addresses situations where you’d otherwise have to continuously ask people to prove vaccination status. He says that’s also why some businesses may opt to continue mask requirements.

“(Wearing a mask is) a common courtesy to the people who work in that business, to other customers in that business, who have no way of knowing whether you received the vaccine,” he said.

We do know children under age 12 are unvaccinated because they are not eligible yet. Dr. Jones says they do not need masks around vaccinated family groups or cohorts, but should continue to wear them during public activities.

“One of the most likely sources of exposure is going to be school age children,” he said.

Dr. Jones says his main concern is the slow down in people getting vaccinated.

“There’s no difficulty or shortage in acquiring vaccination, so that’s still the best approach and that’s how we get to the end of the current stage of this pandemic,” he said.

You can find vaccination sites near you on the COVID-19 resources page.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.