St. Francis Cancer Center celebrates elevated partnership, new equipment

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - St. Francis is excited to expand its oncology research and support in Topeka.

The University of Kansas Health System at St. Francis hosted a ribbon cutting to commemorate its new equipment and expanded partnership with the University of Kansas Cancer Center in Kansas City. The hospital says the elevated cooperation will increase its access to clinical trials and expert specialists, as well as bring new technology and expertise to care for its patients.

The first piece of that was there Friday, a $4 million TrueBeam Linear Accelerator.

“To have this piece of equipment means even better care. This technology is the most advanced in the world in linear accelerators, so what this means is the confidence level the patients can have is the highest it could possibly be. This is where they’ll get the very best care.”

Anderson says the center is still growing, with three more oncologists are joining the center this summer.

