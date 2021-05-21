Advertisement

Shawnee Co. aquatic centers, pools to open Memorial Day weekend

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Aquatic centers and pools around Shawnee County will open Saturday, May 29.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation says its three major aquatic centers and four community pools will open on Saturday, May 29, for Memorial Day weekend.

SCP&R said it has added aquatic fitness classes to its line up, including Water Walking at Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center and lap swimming hours at Blaisdell Family Aquatic Center.

Pool admission and prices are as follows:

PoolYouthAdult
Blaisdell Family Aquatic Center$6$7
Garfield Pool $2$2
Hillcrest Pool $2$2
Midwest Health Aquatic Center$7$8
Oakland Pool$2$2
Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center$6$7
Rossville Community Pool (temporarily closed for repairs)$2$3

For more information, click HERE.

