Sen. Moran works to lift Cuba trade embargo

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran has joined colleagues to introduce legislation that would lift the nation’s trade embargo with Cuba.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he has joined Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) to introduce bipartisan legislation to lift the Cuban trade embargo. He said the Freedom to Export to Cuba Act would eliminate legal barriers to Americans that wish to do business in Cuba and mark the road to economic opportunities by boosting the nation’s exports and allowing Cubans more access to American goods. He said the legislation would also repeal provisions in previous laws that block Americans from doing business in Cuba but would not repeal parts of the law that address human rights or property claims against the Cuban government.

“The unilateral trade embargo on Cuba blocks our own farmers, ranchers and manufacturers from selling into a market only 90 miles from our shoreline, while foreign competitors such as China benefit at our expense,” said Sen. Moran. “This legislation will expand market opportunities for U.S. producers by allowing them to compete on a level playing field with other countries. It is time to amend our own laws to give U.S. producers fair access to market to consumers in Cuba.”

According to Moran, Cuba relies on agriculture imports to feed 11 million of its residents and about 4 million tourists. He said the U.S. International Trade Commission found that if restrictions on trade with Cuba were lifted, exports such as wheat, rice, corn and soybeans could increase by 166% in five years and total about $800 million.

“Instead of looking to the future, U.S.-Cuba policy has been defined for far too long by conflicts of the past,” said Sen. Klobuchar. “As we work to rebuild our economy following the pandemic, lifting the trade embargo will open the door to a large export market and create jobs in the U.S. It’s time to turn the page on the failed policy of isolation by passing our bipartisan legislation to end the embargo once and for all.”

Sen. Moran said the Freedom to Export to Cuba Act would repeal current legal restrictions against doing business in Cuba, including the original 1961 authorization that established the trade embargo, subsequent laws that required enforcement of the embargo and other statutes that prohibit transactions between U.S. firms and Cuba and limitations on direct shipping between the two countries ports.

“This bill would do away with a misguided, failed policy of unilateral sanctions that harms the Cuban people and shortchanges American companies and American workers,” said Sen. Leahy. “It would never pass Congress today, but a tiny, vocal minority stubbornly opposes its demise. The consequence, besides blocking U.S. exports and income for America’s farmers and manufacturers, is that our competitors are reaping the benefits of our shortsightedness. It should be debated and voted on in the Senate.”

According to Sen. Moran, the legislation has been endorsed by Engage Cuba, the Washington Office on Latin American and the Latin America Working Group.

