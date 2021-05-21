Report says Lyon County student harassed on bus after saying she was a lesbian

AMERICUS, Kan. (WIBW) - A report from the Kansas Association of School Boards says a North Lyon County eighth-grade student was sexually harassed after she said she was a lesbian on a bus ride home from school earlier this year.

According to KVOE Radio, the report came from Angela Stallbaumer, assistant executive director for legal services for the Kansas Association of School Boards.

The report stated that school bus driver Kristi Gadino singled out Izzy Dieker for her comment when other students were using more coarse language or violating bus travel policies without reprisal, KVOE says.

The report also found that North Lyon County Elementary School principal Corey Wiltz was at fault in his decision to “double down” on disciplinary action while not reviewing video footage from the bus in a timely manner or responding to the family with initial findings, but keeping Dieker from riding the afternoon bus.

According to the report, the incident occurred on Jan. 27 when Dieker was part of a loud and occasionally vulgar conversation on a bus ride home.

The report stated Gadino stopped the bus and brought Izzy Dieker to the front.

The report added that Wiltz later told the family that Dieker was suspended from school bus rides because of using foul language and disobeying the driver.

The report indicated several other instances of foul language and at least one where a student stood up while the bus was in motion. According to the report, those incidents weren’t addressed during the ride home.

The report also addressed the investigation process into the incident.

KVOE says Wiltz is leaving North Lyon County USD 251 at the end of the academic year in June to become an assistant principal and athletics director at Emporia High School.

Daniel Dieker, Izzy Dieker’s father, says his daughter and her brother will enroll in the Osage City Unified School District 420 in August.

13 NEWS has left messages seeking comment from Wiltz and North Lyon County Unified School District 251 Superintendent Bob Blair.

