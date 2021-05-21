Report: Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes “ahead of schedule” after surgery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Patrick Mahomes could be on the field with the Chiefs sooner than expected.

The NFL Network’s James Palmer reports the KC QB is “ahead of schedule” in his rehabilitation process and will participate in OTAs beginning Tuesday, May 25.

According to Palmer, Mahomes will “do some stuff” next week. He is expected to be fully ready by training camp.

Mahomes underwent foot surgery to address a turf toe injury shortly after Super Bowl LV.

Per source, Patrick Mahomes is ahead of schedule in his rehab and will participate in the #chiefs OTAs that start on May 25th. The thought right now is he will “do some stuff” and will then be fully ready to go for training camp. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) May 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.