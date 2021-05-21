Report: Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes “ahead of schedule” after surgery
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Patrick Mahomes could be on the field with the Chiefs sooner than expected.
The NFL Network’s James Palmer reports the KC QB is “ahead of schedule” in his rehabilitation process and will participate in OTAs beginning Tuesday, May 25.
According to Palmer, Mahomes will “do some stuff” next week. He is expected to be fully ready by training camp.
Mahomes underwent foot surgery to address a turf toe injury shortly after Super Bowl LV.
