Advertisement

Report: Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes “ahead of schedule” after surgery

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) sits on the turf during the second half of...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) sits on the turf during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Patrick Mahomes could be on the field with the Chiefs sooner than expected.

The NFL Network’s James Palmer reports the KC QB is “ahead of schedule” in his rehabilitation process and will participate in OTAs beginning Tuesday, May 25.

According to Palmer, Mahomes will “do some stuff” next week. He is expected to be fully ready by training camp.

Mahomes underwent foot surgery to address a turf toe injury shortly after Super Bowl LV.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone who lives nearby these two parks and has surveillance cameras is asked to contact the...
Missing Topeka teen arrested after high speed chase
Gov. Laura Kelly, D-Kansas, speaks with reporters at the Statehouse, May 13, 2021.
Several say they didn’t ask to sign KS Chamber letter to Governor over unemployment benefits
File - USD 437 administrative building on Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Auburn-Washburn, Lawrence Journal-World “disappointed” they were named in letter to Gov. Kelly
Three people were taken to a Topeka hospital with serious injuries after a semi-trailer and...
Two Topeka residents taken to hospital after crash on I-70 in Douglas County
Topeka Police and Fire crews responded to a crash that left a car on its roof in a NE Topeka...
Man seriously injured after car drives into creek

Latest News

Nemaha Central senior golfer Cassidy Corby is the only girl on the Thunder golf team. She's...
Cassidy Corby succeeds as the lone girl golfer at Nemaha Central
Cassidy Corby succeeds as the lone girl golfer at Nemaha Central
Cassidy Corby succeeds as the lone girl golfer at Nemaha Central
Gary Woodland watches his tee shot on the seventh hole during the fourth round of the Wells...
Topeka’s Woodland tied for eighth after PGA Championship Round 1
KU football moves first two games to Friday nights