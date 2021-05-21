Advertisement

Pauline South holds career fair

Pauline South held a career fair for its sixth graders.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kids at Pauline South Intermediate got some insight into various careers.

The school held a career fair Thursday featuring several guests from different fields, including IT, Highway Patrol, construction and even WIBW-TV’s own Eric Ives.

The students were able to learn about the different jobs represented at the fair and ask any questions they had. Eric Ives even let the kids shoot some of the footage used in the 13 NEWS newscasts later that day.

