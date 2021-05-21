One killed, one seriously injured in pickup truck-semi crash in Hamilton County

SYRACUSE, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed and another person suffered seriously injuries when a pickup truck collided with a semi-trailer early Thursday in Hamilton County in southwest Kansas, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 1:10 a.m. on K-27 highway, about a mile south of Syracuse.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash occurred when a 2011 Ford F-150 pickup truck that was northbound on K-27 went left of center and collided head-on with a 2014 Peterbilt semi that was southbound on K-27.

The driver of the pickup truck, Donovan Seeber, 25, of Syracuse, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Seeber was alone in the vehicle. The Kansas Highway Patrol’s crash log didn’t indicate whether Seeber was wearing a seat belt.

The semi’s driver, Robert McGregor, 66, of Wellington, Colo., was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita for treatment of serious injuries. The patrol said McGregor was wearing a seat belt.

The patrol said both drivers were alone in their vehicles.

