New Topeka antique store to hold grand opening Saturday

A new antique shop near downtown Topeka says it offers “the whole kit and caboodle.”(wibw)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new antique shop near downtown Topeka says it offers “the whole kit and caboodle.”

Second Two U Seasoned Treasures is holding a celebration on Saturday to celebrate its grand opening. The store features a host of collectible and antique items, from art to kitchenware. Everything has been curated by owner Stephanie Brian-Stanley; for twelve years, she sold her wares at booths in a Kansas City antique store. She recently made the decision to move back home to Topeka and open her own storefront with her mother, Emma Ray.

“I love this business,” Brian-Stanley said. “I love looking back on things, I love keeping the memories of the past alive. Because that’s the foundation of this nation - it’s our past.”

Brian-Stanley doesn’t want to be just another local business owner, though. She hopes to become a community advocate and start her own nonprofit foundation to help disadvantaged individuals and ex-felons. She says Second Two U has partnered with a 501(c)(3) organization to help people wishing to downsize their homes and get rid of unnecessary clutter.

Second Two U is located at 1301 S. Kansas Ave. The grand opening celebration will be from 3 to 6 pm and will feature food, live music, and a raffle.

