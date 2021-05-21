Nebraska man killed after being struck by car during arguement

HOLLENBERG, Kan. (WIBW) - A Washington Co. man is dead after he was hit by a car during an altercation.

The KBI says around 5:20 p.m. Thursday, the Washington Co. dispatch center received a call about a pedestrian being struck with a vehicle near 402 East St. in Hollenberg.

When deputies arrived, they found James Hicok, 32, of Steele City, Nebraska dead in the street.

Officials say Hicok was killed after he was intentionally struck by a 2002 black Chevrolet Cavalier driven by Aaron Milldyke, 25, of Hollenberg.

The KBI says Hicok and another man were at a home when Milldyke drove by several times, and an argument broke out between the three men.

During the fight, officials say Milldyke drove past the home, turned around, and hit Hicok with his car intentionally.

He then drove to a nearby home where he reported the incident to the police.

Milldyke was taken into custody on second-degree murder charges and remains behind bars at the Washington Co. Jail.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Kansas Highway Patrol, and Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

