MegaMillions reaches over half $1 billion, drawing set for Friday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Lottery’s MegaMillions has reached over half $1 billion, which will be drawn for on Friday night.

Kansas Lottery says its MegaMillions jackpot has been set at $515 million. Drawings are held at 10 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday and players have until 8:59 p.m. on draw days to purchase a ticket for MegaMillions.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.