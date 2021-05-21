Advertisement

MegaMillions reaches over half $1 billion, drawing set for Friday night

Kansas Lottery announces a $515 million jackpot for Mega Millions on May 21, 2021.
Kansas Lottery announces a $515 million jackpot for Mega Millions on May 21, 2021.
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Lottery’s MegaMillions has reached over half $1 billion, which will be drawn for on Friday night.

Kansas Lottery says its MegaMillions jackpot has been set at $515 million. Drawings are held at 10 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday and players have until 8:59 p.m. on draw days to purchase a ticket for MegaMillions.

