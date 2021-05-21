Advertisement

Lady Gaga says rape at 19 led to a ‘total psychotic break’

Singer-songwriter Lady Gaga opened up about the ordeal on the show “The Me You Can’t See,”...
Singer-songwriter Lady Gaga opened up about the ordeal on the show “The Me You Can’t See,” which focuses on mental health.(CNN/POOL, file photo)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Lady Gaga says she got pregnant at 19 after being raped by a music producer early in her career, a trauma that triggered a “total psychotic break.”

The singer-songwriter opened up about the ordeal on Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry’s Apple TV+ show “The Me You Can’t See,” which focuses on mental health.

Lady Gaga, whose hits include “Born This Way” and “Shallow,” recalled having a “total psychotic break” years after she was raped. “For a couple years, I was not the same girl,” she said.

Gaga said she was later diagnosed with PTSD after going to the hospital for chronic pain.

The Grammy and Oscar-winner said the producer kept her “locked way” in a studio and threatened to burn her music if she didn’t take off her clothes. The singer refused to name the producer, explaining she doesn’t “ever want to face that person again.”

Gaga first publicly told Howard Stern in a 2014 interview that she had been raped by a producer 20 years older than her, saying it inspired her 2013 track “Swine.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone who lives nearby these two parks and has surveillance cameras is asked to contact the...
Missing Topeka teen arrested after high speed chase
Gov. Laura Kelly, D-Kansas, speaks with reporters at the Statehouse, May 13, 2021.
Several say they didn’t ask to sign KS Chamber letter to Governor over unemployment benefits
File - USD 437 administrative building on Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Auburn-Washburn, Lawrence Journal-World “disappointed” they were named in letter to Gov. Kelly
Topeka Police and Fire crews responded to a crash that left a car on its roof in a NE Topeka...
Man seriously injured after car drives into creek
Two people were taken to a Chanute hospital after the truck they were in struck a cow early...
Two taken to hospital early Thursday after truck hits cow on southeast Kansas highway

Latest News

Geary Co. Board of Education gets difficult report on graduation progress
Junction City Historical Society Building
Junction City Historical Society Director to step down
In this Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, file photo, Apple CEO Tim Cook is photographed at the World...
Apple CEO Tim Cook takes stand in Epic fight over app store
Academy Movers has been approved to help JCHS move into its new building.
Academy Movers approved to help with JCHS move
South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, and Vice President Kamala Harris speak on a balcony...
South Korea’s Moon to nudge Biden on North Korea diplomacy