KCC to host final Evergy STP workshop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Corporation Commission will host its final virtual workshop to discuss Evergy’s STP on Monday.

The Kansas Corporation Commission says it will hold its fourth and final virtual workshop that was meant to learn more about Evergy’s Sustainability Transformation Plan and how it will affect customers on Monday, May 24.

According to KCC, the workshop will be streamed via YouTube starting at 10 a.m. and will be recorded for later viewing as well.

At the workshop, KCC said Evergy will present an updated STP that uses feedback from earlier workshops and intervenor comments.

The Commission said it opened the investigation to determine whether the STP is in the public interest. The general investigation docket can be found HERE.

The Commission also said it will accept public comment for the upcoming workshop. To learn more, click HERE.

To watch the workshop, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.