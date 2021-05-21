Advertisement

Kansas woman admits to fraudulently taking $87K in benefits

By Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A southeastern Kansas woman has been sentenced to three years’ probation and ordered to repay nearly $87,000 she fraudulently collected in Social Security benefits for children who did not live with her.

Teresa Grant, of Arkansas City, was sentenced earlier this month after she pleaded guilty to one count of unauthorized acquisition of Social Security Administration benefits, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Kansas said in a news release.

In exchange for her plea, federal prosecutors dropped two other counts of making a false statement or representation.

In her guilty plea, Grant admitted that she knowingly defrauded the government when she claimed Social Security survivor’s benefits for her three minor children after the death of her husband in 2016.

Prosecutors say her husband was not the father of the children, and that the children lived full-time with their biological fathers from 2016 to 2019, when she was collecting the Social Security benefits.

