Kansas man faces 155 child pornography charges

Leland Zachariah Taylor faces 155 charges for child pornography.
Leland Zachariah Taylor faces 155 charges for child pornography.(Chase County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (AP) — A Chase County man is jailed on 155 counts of sexual exploitation of a child after child pornography was found at his home, authorities said.

Leland Zachariah Taylor, 71, of Cedar Point, was arrested May 8 after Chase County Sheriff’s deputies were called to his home.

A court affidavit written by Deputy Tylor Preeo said Taylor’s son and the son’s girlfriend were cleaning out Taylor’s home when they found the child pornography on his laptop and a flash drive. The couple called the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the county sheriff’s department.

At the time, Taylor has been hospitalized for several weeks recovering from injuries suffered in a car crash, The Emporia Gazette reported.

The images include photos of male and female children between the ages of 4 months to age 15 naked by themselves and engaged in various sex acts, according to the affidavit.

Leland Taylor is being held in the Chase County Detention Center in Cottonwood Falls. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 28.

