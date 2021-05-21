Advertisement

Kansas inmate serving nearly 30 year sentence dies at Ellsworth Correctional Facility

David Garcia, an inmate in the Ellsworth Correctional Facility, died on May 20, 2021.
David Garcia, an inmate in the Ellsworth Correctional Facility, died on May 20, 2021.
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An inmate serving a nearly three-decade sentence died in the Ellsworth Correctional Facility on Thursday.

The Kansas Department of Correction says an Ellsworth Correctional Facility inmate, David Garcia, 40, died on Thursday, May 20. It said the cause of death is pending an autopsy, but preliminary tests show that the death was not related to COVID-19.

According to KDOC, per protocol, when a resident dies in its custody, the death is investigated by it and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

KDOC said Garcia was serving a 356-month sentence for multiple convictions of distribution and possession, taxation, possession of paraphernalia, sale distribution and cultivation of opiates and violating the Kansas Offender Registration Act. He had been imprisoned since April of 2014.

