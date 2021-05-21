Advertisement

Kansas High Court affirms identity theft conviction

(Storyblocks)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court affirmed the conviction of a man who used someone else’s identity to apply for a job.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in the case of Appeal No. 111,447: State of Kansas v. Victor Valdiviezo-Martinez, it affirmed Valdiviezo-Martinez’s conviction for a case of identity theft where he used someone else’s identifying information while applying for a job. It said he applied for the job in 2005, but was not arrested until 2012.

The Court said it held the 2012 version of the identity theft statute applied because identity theft is a continuing offense and so the prosecution went forward within the applicable statute of limitations. It said it also rejected the defendant’s argument the State did not prove that he meant to defraud his employer because the money he received was in exchange for labor performed.

The Court said it recognized that employment is a thing of value apart from wages and that using fraudulent documents to get a thing of value satisfies the statutory elements of identity theft.

Finally, the Court said it rejected the defendant’s argument the identity theft statute was unconstitutionally vague.

For more Kansas Supreme Court decisions, click HERE.

