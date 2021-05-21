Advertisement

Junction City Historical Society Director to step down

Junction City Historical Society Building
Junction City Historical Society Building(JC Post)
By JC Post
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Katie Goerl, Executive Director of the Geary County Historical Society, is resigning effective July 30th to pursue other opportunities. The announcement was made by Historical Society Board Member, Dr. Ferrell Miller. Goerl has served as Executive Director since 2016.

Miller said the intent of the Board is to fill the position as soon as possible with a person who has at least a Bachelor’s degree in history, non-profit management experience, loves history, has the ability to work well with and supervise others as well as leadership, communication and technology skills.

If you would like to apply for the job contact Dr. Ferrell Miller at fmiller3@cox.net.

