Junction City Animal Shelter at capacity second time in a month, closes doors to strays

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junction City Animal Shelter is at capacity for the second time in May and has closed its doors to cats and dogs for the night.

The Junction City Animal Shelter says in a Facebook post that it is at capacity and has closed its doors to strays for the night for both cats and dogs. It urged residents to ensure their pets are safe at home and it said if someone does happen to find a lost pet, they should take a photo and sent it to them with the location and they will attempt to pull owner information as soon as possible.

The Junction City Animal Shelter closed its doors to stray dogs on May 7 citing capacity reasons as the issue then too.

Earlier in the day, the shelter took to Facebook to ask for volunteers. It said it is understaffed and overwhelmed. Volunteers would be needed on Saturday morning to help clean and take care of animals.

The shelter said if you have already signed and turned in your waiver, a call to it is all that is needed to be put on the schedule.

