Advertisement

Junction City Animal Shelter at capacity second time in a month, closes doors to strays

(Junction City Animal Shelter/Facebook)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junction City Animal Shelter is at capacity for the second time in May and has closed its doors to cats and dogs for the night.

The Junction City Animal Shelter says in a Facebook post that it is at capacity and has closed its doors to strays for the night for both cats and dogs. It urged residents to ensure their pets are safe at home and it said if someone does happen to find a lost pet, they should take a photo and sent it to them with the location and they will attempt to pull owner information as soon as possible.

The Junction City Animal Shelter closed its doors to stray dogs on May 7 citing capacity reasons as the issue then too.

Earlier in the day, the shelter took to Facebook to ask for volunteers. It said it is understaffed and overwhelmed. Volunteers would be needed on Saturday morning to help clean and take care of animals.

The shelter said if you have already signed and turned in your waiver, a call to it is all that is needed to be put on the schedule.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone who lives nearby these two parks and has surveillance cameras is asked to contact the...
Missing Topeka teen arrested after high speed chase
Gov. Laura Kelly, D-Kansas, speaks with reporters at the Statehouse, May 13, 2021.
Several say they didn’t ask to sign KS Chamber letter to Governor over unemployment benefits
File - USD 437 administrative building on Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Auburn-Washburn, Lawrence Journal-World “disappointed” they were named in letter to Gov. Kelly
Three people were taken to a Topeka hospital with serious injuries after a semi-trailer and...
Two Topeka residents taken to hospital after crash on I-70 in Douglas County
2 West Virginia Magistrates have been indicted on several charges including wire fraud.
Charity founder ordered to repay thousands for using funds for Wounded Vets on himself

Latest News

Jayhawk Pharmacy offers walk- in vaccinations for youths ages 12 and up
13 News at 10pm - clipped version
Anthony Recreation Center ribbon cutting in Manhattan
Anthony Recreation Center opens in Manhattan, the second of three to open this year
Jayhawk Pharmacy offers walk- in vaccinations for youths ages 12 and up
Fort Riley to welcome new Brigadier General