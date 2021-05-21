Gov. Kelly to sign education funding bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly will sign a bill to fully fund education through FY 2023.

Governor Laura Kelly says she will hold a bill signing ceremony on Monday, May 24, at 10:30 a.m., for legislation that will fully fund Kansas schools for the third year in a row.

