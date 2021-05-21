Geary Co. Board of Education gets difficult report on graduation progress

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Junction City High School Principal Merrier Jackson said Thursday night that the school has approximately 357 students that are not on track for graduating. The students are at multiple grade levels at JCHS.

Jackson reported to the Board of Education that school officials know that they have a lot of course failures. “But every course failure doesn’t necessarily mean you are not on track for graduating. What we decided to do was to look at each student and where they were in terms of their track for graduation. These kids have failed, some one course, we have a few 15 courses.” That leaves a broad range in “the number of courses that will have to be recouped.”

Jackson said in the past ingenuity was used but now they are looking at changing the way they’re working with the at-risk students. “Ingenuity doesn’t have a certified teacher.” So if a student has already failed a class they need more, not less support. “So we’ve restructured the summer program to where we will have a Kansas certified teacher in the various contents.”

Jackson reported that it can still work as a blended model and there will still be ingenuity online. “We’re going to take a prescriptive test because even if you failed a class doesn’t mean you didn’t learn anything in that course. Once they take the prescriptive test the test will show us the strengths and their areas of deficiencies and so it will personalize a learning plan for them.” Jackson commented as students encounter difficulties or need the one-on-one tutoring there will be a certified staff member available. Each certified staff member will teach two sessions. In mathematics, they could potentially impact 80 students, 200 in English Language Arts and 50 in science. They do not yet have a social studies teacher but two available teachers are new educators, have a sub-license, and can fill in on that capacity.

“The preliminary data is very alarming when we look at who these students are. There is an equity issue and it’s significant, “said Jackson. “It is certainly something that we have to address very seriously in terms of who is failing these courses because it doesn’t look good at all.”

The summer school budget for the measures outlined totals $20,631 and was approved as part of a revised proposal for JCHS summer school.

The principal did make it clear that many of those who are not on progress for graduation are in the freshman class, and for the senior class the numbers are significantly lower. “Most of our failures are with our freshmen, and we almost don’t have a capacity to put them in another class with another teacher. We have got to find a way of addressing both ends. We have to look at why they’re failing first of all to reduce that. At some point, it will come to roost and we’re going to have to try and figure out how we’re going to make up all those failures.”

Jackson noted that it’s easier to make up one or two courses in the ninth grade than six or seven for some students in some of the other grades.

Board member Sarah Talley said as officials look at the numbers they must look at what is the issue, “in the sense of curriculum and what we can provide students much more before they get to high school.”

Jackson was recently hired as the JCHS principal after first being named the interim principal this past November. During her report to the school board, she also touched on early graduation, ACT Boot Camp and summer band camp topics.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.