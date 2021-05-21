Friday forecast: Hit and miss showers/t-storms possible

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the unsettled weather pattern continues, the highest chance for rain at least between today and the weekend still remains tomorrow. Highs will remain mild in the 70s and even getting in the 80s especially by Sunday.

The latest indications are that with all the days in the 8 day that has rain in the forecast, the most concerning days for the highest potential for rain are Saturday and Tuesday into Tuesday night. This of course relative to the other days which means you might get rain on several other days but when looking at the big picture for northeast KS most days will come with hit and miss showers/storms meaning we’re not looking at what we experienced yesterday with the widespread nature of the rain.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Hit and miss showers with even a few t-storms possible. Highest chance is along and east of HWY 75. There is also indications that sun is possible this afternoon especially west of the HWY. This will allow highs to reach the upper 70s-low 80s while those that are stuck in the clouds with a chance for rain, highs may be closer to the mid 70s. Winds S 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Any clearing that occurs today will be replaced by more clouds tonight (dry though). Lows in the mid 60s. Winds SE/S 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers/storms especially after 10am. Highs will be in the mid-upper 70s, of course those that are stuck in rain for an extended period of time will be cooler. Winds S 5-15 mph.

Sunday: The probability of rain is lower than Saturday but still exists through the day. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s.

As for next week, highs remain in the 70s and 80s with several opportunities of rain everyday. As mentioned above the highest potential will be Tuesday with Monday being the lowest chance for rain.

Taking Action:

Stay weather aware for today especially if you’re along and east of HWY 75 where rain is more likely. It’ll be isolated in nature meaning it won’t be raining constantly like yesterday. Lightning is the main hazard.

If you have outdoor plans this weekend, keep them however if they’re on Saturday just be cautious and even start considering a Plan B just in case it is raining during a time you want to be outside. While it won’t rain all day the chance is higher than Sunday. Make sure to check back tomorrow on more specific details such as timing and location of the best chance for rain. Again lightning will be the primary hazard. Heavy rain is also a concern where flooding may occur in some areas due to all the rain from the past week, it won’t take much in some areas.



Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.