Frida the dog has some summertime reminders to keep your pets healthy!

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Frida is an active, one-year old shepherd mix who came to Helping Hands Humane Society as a stray, and would love to find a forever home!

While Frida played outside, HHHS’ Emi Griess offered some important summertime reminders to keep all our furry friends safe during the summer months, including keeping up on their flea, tick, and heartworm prevention.

Identification also is important, both a physical collar and microchipping. HHHS offers microchipping from 9:30 to 5:30 Monday through Saturday, and 9:30 to 4:30 Sundays. Bring your pet to the admissions entrance, on the east side of their building at SW 21st and Belle. Cost is $40.

