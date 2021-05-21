Advertisement

Fort Riley to welcome new Brigadier General

(WIBW)
By JC Post
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT RILEY, Kan. (JC Post) - Army officials have announced that the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley will welcome the U.S. Army’s newest brigadier general with a promotion ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday.

Colonel Andrew C. Gainey will be promoted to brigadier general and pinned by lifelong friend and colleague, Gen. Vincent Brooks, U.S. Army retired. Gen. Brooks and his brother were the first pair of African American general officer brothers in the U.S. Army. Col. Gainey and his brother, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Sean Gainey will be the second set.

