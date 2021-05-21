Advertisement

Evergy Plaza to Host Country Stampede in June

Looking forward to hosting events in 2021
CapFed on 7th Stage at Evergy Plaza
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy Plaza Director John Knight announced today that Visit Topeka and the Evergy Plaza are ready to start hosting events and have planned this year’s music week for June 18-26.

Knight says that the event will be a great opportunity for people who may not have been downtown in a while to explore the new plaza and see other improvements in the downtown area.

Country kickoff, the official pre-event to the KICKER Country Stampede, is scheduled for Wednesday, June 23rd and will host the Nebraska Showdown band with food trucks and beer gardens from 6pm-9pm that evening.

