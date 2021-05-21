Dunkin’ Donuts to donate part of Topeka sales to Joy in Childhood Foundation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dunkin’ Donuts will donate $0.50 from every Iced Coffee sold at participating Topeka locations to the Joy in Childhood Foundation on May 26.

Dunkin’ Donuts says Topekans can enjoy an Iced Coffee while also giving back to the community during its Iced Coffee Day. It said on Wednesday, May 26, $0.50 of all Iced Coffee sales at participating stores throughout the city will benefit the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation to help bring joy to kids battling hunger or illness.

Since 2006, Dunkin’ said its Joy in Childhood Foundation has granted over $30 million and will grant $7 million in 2021.

“There’s so much for Iced Coffee fans to celebrate next week with this special day benefitting a good cause at our Dunkin’ restaurants throughout Topeka,” said Heather Morin, Field Marketing Manager, Dunkin’. “A donation to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation and the wonderful work they do for children is the perfect way to celebrate Iced Coffee Day, and we hope our guests will join in on the celebration on May 26 with their favorite iced coffee beverage.”

According to Dunkin’, guests can customize their Iced Coffee just the way they want it, with a variety of dairy and non-dairy, sweetener and flavor options. It said it is the market leader for Iced Coffee.

For more information regarding the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, click HERE.

